'Simple Demand': Congress Seeks Amit Shah's Statement On Parliament Breach

The Congress on Monday said Parliament is getting adjourned repeatedly as Home Minister Amit Shah "refuses" to make a statement on the Lok Sabha security breach issue which is his duty and responsibility.

Soon after both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 PM, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to a leading newspaper on the very serious December 13 security breach in the Lok Sabha and the Home Minister spoke to a TV channel on the issue while Parliament is in session.

"INDIA parties are demanding a statement from the Home Minister in both Houses on the shocking incidents. It is a simple, straightforward and legitimate demand," Mr Ramesh said.

But the Home Minister refuses to make a statement which is his duty and responsibility, he said.

"This is why Parliament is getting adjourned repeatedly," Mr Ramesh added.

In an interview with the Hindi daily 'Dainik Jagran', Prime Minister Modi said probe agencies are investigating the security breach incident and taking stringent measures, noting that it is equally necessary to go to the root of people behind it and their motives.

The newspaper said he described the breach as painful and a matter of concern.

"Efforts should also be made to look for a solution with collective spirit. Everyone should avoid squabbling over such an issue," he said.

Two people jumped from the visitors' gallery into the Lok Sabha chamber on December 13, with opposition parties, demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Some members have also sought Shah's resignation.

The government has insisted that the security in Parliament complex is the responsibility of the Lok Sabha secretariat and it has been following the Speaker's directives.

It has also cited numerous such violations in the past, accusing the opposition of politicising the issue.

