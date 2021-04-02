What's Common Among Turkish Ice Cream Sellers, Hackers? Ask Mumbai Police

Within hours of being uploaded, the post garnered almost 55,000 views

Mumbai Police seem to have taken a page out of Turkish ice-cream vendors' trick books. In Turkey, it's commonplace to see Dondurma (ice-cream that doesn't melt easily or drip) vendors performing sleight of hand tricks while serving a cone. They tease the customer, take the ice cream away, before finally handing it over.

In their latest Instagram post, the Mumbai Police, too, have trolled hackers using a Dondurma video. The clip shows a vendor teasing an irritated customer who has been waiting to grab an ice cream. It's the caption that makes the post hilarious. It reads, "Hackers attempting to get into accounts with strong passwords."

Within hours of being uploaded, the post garnered almost 55,000 views. The Internet was left in splits with the comments box being filled with innumerable laughing emojis.

Anybody who follows Mumbai Police's social media handles knows that diligently they spread awareness messages on various issues, be it the importance of helmets or wearing masks in times of COVID-19.

On April Fool's Day, they had a funny and interesting take on those flouting COVID-19 norms. Their Instagram post had a picture that read, "The pandemic is over." As you see the caption, you figure out what they meant. "Thinks that fool roaming without a mask."

A few days ago, Mumbai Police added a creative twist to the hit track, "Aaj main upar, aasmaan neeche" from the 1996 film Khamoshi, to spread another message about COVID-19. The image featured the virus with a thought bubble that says "Aaj main upar because mask hai neeche."

Even on March 31, in a series of innovative ads, they have used wit and humour to highlight the need of wearing masks, and, at the same time, ensuring that it resonates with the youth. The ads were a play on the taglines of four popular brands - Colgate, Cafe Coffee Day, Garnier and L'Oreal.

Every time you step out, it is the mask that makes - 'The Complete Look'!#TheBrandOfSafety#TakingOnCoronapic.twitter.com/lCLXDjvvyV — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 31, 2021

In Maharashtra, there has been a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases. The police have started issuing challans to those flouting mask norms. On Thursday, Maharashtra registered 43,183 new cases - the highest ever addition in a single day. In 24 hours, 249 deaths were reported in the state. The active cases now stand at 3.66 lakh, and the total COVID-19 count in the state is now 28,56,163.