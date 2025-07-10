Silver Bars Worth Over Rs 1 Crore Found In 'Hidden Chamber' Inside Scorpio In Odisha

Silver bars weighing over 100 kg were seized from a hidden chamber inside a Mahindra Scorpio in Odisha's Sambhalpur. The silver worth over Rs 1 crore has been seized, and two people, including the driver, have been detained.

The car was caught near the Rengali Tehsil office in Odisha's Sambhalpur by the Excise Department. The driver said he was going from Raipur to Ranchi, and each silver bar weighed around 10 kg.

The Excise Department team caught silver during a routine check of marijuana smuggling. The driver said he did not have proper documents for the silver.

A video showed the 'hidden chamber' was under the backseat of the Maharashtra-registered Scorpio. A compartment was carved out to hide the silver bars.

The officials are trying to find the source of the silver which was being transported discreetly.