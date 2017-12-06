Education In Sikkim No Longer Privilege Of A Few: Pawan Kumar Chamling

Education in Sikkim is no longer a privilege enjoyed by a few, Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling said today as he received a Doctorate of Literature from the private Shri Ramasamy Memorial University in state capital Gangtok."It is because of our sustained efforts for more than two decades that Sikkim is set to become a fully literate state by 2018," he said as he received the academic recognition from Sikkim Governor Shriniwas Patil.Mr Chamling said the state's policy of ensuring free education up to college and other steps have ensured that education is accessible to a large number of people in the state.He said there has been a tremendous increase in the number of educational institutions in Sikkim over the last two decades.In 2003, Sikkim Manipal University honoured the chief minister with a PhD degree. He was awarded Doctorate of Philosophy in July this year by Sikkim University.