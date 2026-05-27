Sikkim Becomes Fully Literate State, 5th In The Country

Sikkim, a tiny state nestled in the Himalayas, has been declared a fully literate state under the ULLAS (Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society) initiative. The announcement was made in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu during the convocation ceremony of Sikkim University at Manan Kendra in Gangtok on Wednesday.

This marks a historic educational milestone for Sikkim and is being celebrated with immense pride.

Sikkim now joins the elite club of fully literate states, which includes Mizoram, Goa, Tripura, and Himachal Pradesh.

It is the third state in the northeast and the fifth state in the country to achieve this feat. Mizoram was the first state in the country to achieve full literacy.

The ULLAS initiative, launched by the Ministry of Education in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, aims to promote adult education, functional literacy, and lifelong learning for individuals aged 15 years and above while fostering continuous learning and skill development.

An official announcement from the state government said, "This remarkable recognition marks yet another major milestone for Sikkim and reflects the state's unwavering commitment towards educational empowerment and inclusive development under the pragmatic and visionary leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang (Golay)."

"Heartiest congratulations to the people of Sikkim on the historic and proud occasion of our state being formally declared a fully literate state under the ULLAS, Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram during the gracious visit of the Hon'ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji to Sikkim on 27th May 2026," said Chief Minister Tamang.

"The achievement marks a defining milestone in the educational and social progress of our state. It reflects our commitment to ensure no adult citizen is left behind in the journey toward knowledge, dignity, empowerment, and inclusive development. From the remotest villages to every block and Gram Panchayat, this mission has reached every nook and corner of Sikkim with dedication and determination," he added.

"What makes this accomplishment truly inspiring is the courage, perseverance, and enthusiasm of the learners themselves, men and women, young and old, many of whom learned to read and write for the very first time in their lives. Their determination embodies the true spirit of "Saakshar Sikkim" and serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for future generations," Tamang said while explaining what the announcement means for Sikkim.

"I express my heartiest gratitude and deep appreciation to the Education Department, all volunteer teachers, educators, officials, coordinators, and every individual associated with this noble mission. Your selfless service, compassion, patience, and unwavering commitment towards the upliftment of society have made this transformative initiative a grand success," he added.