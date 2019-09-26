Sikhs Are Brave Community, Deserve A Mention In Guinness Book: Kamal Nath

Referring to their history, Kamal Nath said Sikhs are a brave community known for self-respect.

The Sikhs are a brave community known for their self-respect and the unique fact of their presence across the globe should find a place in the Guinness Book of Records, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has said.

He met a delegation of the Sikh community and representatives of various gurudwara management committees of the state in Bhopal on Thursday and announced that the 550th ''Prakash Parv'' of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak will be celebrated in a grand manner.

He said his government will undertake "comprehensive development" of the places and sites in the state related to Guru Nanak.

Referring to their history, Kamal Nath said Sikhs are a brave community known for self-respect. The sacrifices made by Sikh gurus for the sake of humanity have been inscribed in golden letters in the annals of history, Nath was quoted as saying in a statement.

The Sikh community is truly "karmayogi" which has a presence in almost every country in the world, he said.

"There is no community having such a worldwide presence. It is a matter of pride and this fact should be mentioned in the Guinness Book of World Records," Kamal Nath was quoted as telling the delegation.

He said his government will constitute a state-level committee, comprising representatives of all classes, regions and government department, for developing a circuit for Sikh religious obeisance.

The proposed places for the circuit include Gurudwara Shri Imli Saheb and Gurudwara Shri Betma Saheb at Indore, Gurudwara Omkareshwar, Gurudwara Shri Guru Nanak Ghat at Ujjain, Gurudwara Shri Tekri Saheb at Bhopal and Gurudwara Shri Gwari Ghat at Jabalpur.

A grand ''yatra'' will be organised on the occasion of 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev and this will set a "precedent for the entire nation", Mr Nath said during the meeting.



