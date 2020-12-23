Sikar Is Coldest In Rajasthan At 4 Degrees: Weather Department

The department has forecast similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. (Representational)

Sikar was recorded as the coldest place in Rajasthan with a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

Sikar was followed by Pilani, where the night temperature was recorded at 4.4 degrees Celsius, the MeT Department said.

The mercury in Churu, Bhilwara and Ganganagar settled at a low of 4.5, 5.7 and 6.3 degrees Celsius, respectively. The minimum temperature in Dabok, Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Jaisalmer, Barmer and Jodhpur was recorded at 7.5, 8.8, 9.1, 9.3, 10, 11.4 and 11.5 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to a MeT Department report issued on Wednesday.

The department has forecast similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.