Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Ranveer Singh, Mika Singh, Other Celebs Shocked

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, a day after the state government withdrew his security cover.

Police said gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has claimed responsibility for the attack, citing it to be a retaliation to the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera.

Bollywood and television celebrities took to their respective social media accounts, and expressed shock and grief over the killing of the singer.

Actor Ranveer Singh shared a picture of Sidhu Moose Wala and captioned it as, "Dil da ni mada." He added a broken heart emoji to it.

"Stunned by the shocking death of #SidhuMoosewala. May Waheguru give his loved ones strength in their hour of grief. RIP departed soul ???? Still trying to wrap my head around this one," wrote Ajay Devgn.

"Bro @iSidhuMooseWala you've gone way too soon. People will always remember your name, fame, the respect you earned and all your hit records. You made those and they will never be forgotten. Both me and your fans will miss your hit line #Dildanimadasidhumussewala..," tweeted singer Mika Singh.

"I only knew #SidhuMoosewala through his music, yet the news of his demise has cut deep. India has very few authentic modern artists. He was right on top of that list. I'm without words. He's a legend, his voice, his courage & his words will never be forgotten. What a sad day!," tweeted music composer Vishal Dadlani.

I only knew #SidhuMoosewala through his music, yet the news of his demise has cut deep. India has very few authentic modern artists. He was right on top of that list.



I'm without words. He's a legend, his voice, his courage & his words will never be forgotten.



"Satnam shri Waheguru... very shocking n very sad, a great artist n a wonderful human being, may god give the strengths to his family #sidhumoosewala," tweeted Kapil Sharma.

"RIP. Your words and music will live on. Can't believe this," Varun Dhawan wrote on Instagram Story. Sara Ali Khan also posted a picture of the 28-year-old singer on her Instagram story.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, was among 424 people whose security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police on Saturday.