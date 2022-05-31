Sidhu Moose Wala's Family Takes His Body Home After Autopsy

Singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in his car in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday evening

The family of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on May 29, took his body home from the Mansa Civil Hospital today.

The body was sent for a forensic examination to the hospital.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday evening, a day after Punjab Police curtailed the security cover of 420 people, including him.

On Monday, Punjab Police detained six people from Uttarakhand capital Dehradun in connection with Moose Wala's murder.

Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) and Punjab STF, in a joint operation with Dehradun Police, have detained six people who allegedly provided support to the attackers in the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has also begun questioning gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Tihar jail in connection with Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case after Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the murder.

Goldy Brar is a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the Sidhu Moose Wala's murder.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police in their preliminary investigation linked the murder to an inter-gang rivalry.

Punjab Police have registered a police case or FIR against unknown persons after Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Jawaharke village in Punjab's Mansa district.

Amid the outrage over the death of the singer, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday issued a notice to the state government, seeking a detailed report on the number of people whose security was reduced or withdrawn and the reason for the decision.

"Court has issued notice to Punjab government asking for a detailed report on the number of people whose security was taken away and reason for curtailing the security. Reply has to be filed by Punjab government on June 2," Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor General of India said.



