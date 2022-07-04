Sidhu Moose Wala Shooter, Aide Arrested With Guns, Punjab Police Uniforms: Cops

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified people on May 29.

The Delhi Police yesterday caught two "most wanted" criminals of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang for their involvement in the killing of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, police said.

Sharpshooter Ankit, one among those who fired indiscriminately at the singer, and Sachin Bhiwani, who was responsible for sheltering four of the shooters of the Sidhu Moose Wala case, were arrested from Delhi's Kashmiri Gate bus stand on Sunday, Special Commissioner of Police of the Delhi Police Special Cell said at a press conference today.

Ankit, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, is accused in two other cases of attempts to murder in Rajasthan. Sachin Bhiwani, who is also accused in a "heinous case" in Rajasthan's Churu, is accused of hiding the shooters and helping them.

Bhiwani was the main person handling all the operations of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Rajasthan, police said.

Cops recovered one 9 mm bore pistol along with 10 live cartridges, and one pistol of .30 mm bore along with 9 live cartridges from them.

Three Punjab Police uniforms, two mobile handsets along with a dongle and a sim were also recovered, they said.

Cops had last month said that the three people who were then arrested in connection with the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala were carrying high explosive grenades and an assault rifle.

"Eight grenades, nine electric detonators, three pistols, and one assault rifle were recovered from the arrested accused," they had said.

Delhi police had earlier arrested three persons, including two main shooters, from Kutch in Gujarat. The accused were identified as Priyavrat alias Fauji (26), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, Kashish (24), who is also from the state's Jhajjar district, and Keshav Kumar (29), a resident of Bhatinda in Punjab, they said.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the chief suspect in the Punjabi rapper's murder.