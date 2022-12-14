12 Officers Handling Moose Wala's Murder Case Given Y-Category Security

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in May this year. (File)

The security of 12 officers of Delhi Police's Special Cell, who have been involved in solving Punjab rapper Sidhu Moosewala murder case, has been increased to Y-category protection, Delhi Police said.

"The officials with increased security detail include Special CP HGS Dhaliwal, DCP Special Cell Manishi Chandra, DCP Rajeev Ranjan," said the Delhi Police.

The security has also been hiked for ACP Lalit Negi, ACP Hriday Bhushan, ACP Ved Prakash, ACP Rahul Vikram, Inspector Ravindra Joshi, Inspector Sunil Kumar, Inspector Vikram Dahiya, Inspector Nishant Dahiya, Inspector Vinod Kumar, added officials.

The security of other policemen deployed in solving the May 29 murder case has also been increased. As per reports, a commando will be present with each of them at all times.

As per reports, the move came after Lakhbir Landa, an aide of Punjab gangster Harvinder Rinda, threatened the officers of the Delhi Police Special Cell on social media.

The gangster claimed to have photographs of all those officers of Special Cell involved in solving the case and said it will not be good for the officers to be seen on the streets.

Lakhbir Landa also warned that no officer of the Special Cell should enter Punjab.

Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district in Punjab on May 29 this year.

The incident occurred two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons including Moose Wala's security cover.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of the Punjabi singer in a Facebook post.

