Man Who Supplied Weapons To Kill Sidhu Moose Wala Detained In US

Dharmanjot Singh Kahlo supplied weapons to kill Sidhu Moose Wala

In a major breakthrough in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case, a wanted arms dealer was detained by the police in the United States, source told NDTV.

Dharmanjot Singh Kahlo was detained in the United States and is closely associated with gangster Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, sources added. The two gangsters are also accused in the murder case, while Brar is believed to be hiding in Cananda, Bishnoi is lodged in the Bathinda central jail.

Kahlo supplied weapons to Goldy Brar, that were allegedly used to kill Sidhu Moose Wala, sources said.



