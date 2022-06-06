In Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case, Punjab Police Makes Another Arrest

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Punjab's Mansa district (File)

Another suspect was arrested last night in Punjab singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case, a week into the high-profile shooting case that left the entertainment industry and his fans in a state of shock.

Devendra alias Kala was arrested by Punjab Police from Haryana's Fatehabad, based on inputs from the interrogation of the two other arrested suspects.

Earlier, police had arrested two persons from Fatehabad's Bhirdana, with the latest becoming the third arrest in the case from the district.

Besides, the first arrest made in the case was that of Manpreet from Uttarakhand, last Tuesday when the singer was cremated.

Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the murder in a Facebook post.