CBI Case Against Ex-Punjab Top Cop, Wife Over Son's Mysterious Death

The CBI has registered an FIR against former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa, his wife Razia Sultana and others in connection with the "murder case" of their son Aquil Akhtar (35), who was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Panchkula, Haryana, on October 16, officials said.

There was simmering discontent between the deceased and his family, according to the FIR registered on Friday.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR in the Aqil Akhter murder case on November 6. The FIR was registered on the allegations that Aqil Akhter, son of Mohammad Mustafa, former Punjab DGP, and Razia Sultana, former PWD minister, Punjab, presently residing at Sector 4 near the Mansa Devi Mandir, Panchkula, died under suspicious circumstances on October 16," a CBI spokesperson said in a late night statement.

The CBI has registered the FIR against Mustafa, Sultana besides Akhter's wife and sister under BNS sections pertaining to murder and criminal conspiracy, the statement said.

The agency said Akhter had posted a video on social media on August 27, alleging that he had discovered "illicit relations" between his wife and his father, and further mentioned that his entire family, including his mother and sister, were conspiring to kill him or to implicate him in a false case.

The case initially registered by the Panchkula police was handed over to the CBI by the Haryana government.

