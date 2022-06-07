8 Arrested For Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's Murder So Far: Punjab Police

Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Police said they have identified four shooters involved in the crime. (File)

The Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has arrested eight people so far in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

They have been arrested on the charges of providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters of the singer, said police.

Police also said they have identified four shooters who were involved in the crime.

Those arrested have been identified as Sandeep Singh, alias Kekda, of Sirsa, Haryana; Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, of Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda; and Manpreet Bhau of Dhaipai, Faridkot.

Others who have been arrested are Saraj Mintu of Dode Kalsia village, Amritsar; Prabhdeep Sidhu, alias Pabbi, of Takhat-Mall, Haryana; Monu Dagar of Rewli village in Sonipat, Haryana; Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb, both residents of Fatehabad, Haryana.

On May 29, Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Punjab's Mansa district.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)