Sidhu Moose Wala Killing: High Court Seeks Punjab Government's Reply On Security Withdrawal

Amid outrage over the killing of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday issued a notice to the state government seeking a detailed report on the number of people whose security was reduced or withdrawn and the reason for the move.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday evening, a day after Punjab Police curtailed the security cover of 420 people including him.

"Court has issued notice to Punjab govt asking for a detailed report on the number of people whose security was taken and reason for which their security was curtailed. Reply has to be filed by Punjab government on June 2," Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor General of India told news agency ANI.

He added, "It is the prerogative of the state to increase or decrease security, but it is a sensitive matter. When you decrease security, it should not come into public space."

The AAP-led Punjab government has come under sharp criticism for withdrawing the security of Moose Wala.

Punjab government on Monday wrote a letter to Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Sanjiv Berry, requesting him to conduct an inquiry on Sidhu Moose Wala's murder by a sitting Judge of the High Court.

Earlier today, Punjab Police detained six people from Uttarakhand capital Dehradun in connection with Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder.

Uttarakhand Special Task Force and Punjab STF, in a joint operation with Dehradun Police, have detained six people who helped in the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala by cordoning off the Shimla bypass Naya Gaon outpost.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post on Sunday evening. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police in their preliminary investigation linked the murder with an inter-gang rivalry.

Punjab Police has registered a police case or FIR against unknown persons after Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district.



