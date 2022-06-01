'Will Your Coffers Be Filled Now?' Sidhu Moose Wala's Mother Asks

Killing people is not bravery, Sidhu Moose Wala's mother Charan Kaur said.

Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's mother has questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's move of pruning his son's security cover and asked whether the state's coffers will be filled now.

Famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. In a video which was made at Sidhu Moose Wala's residence in Mansa before his cremation on Tuesday, the singer's mother Charan Kaur could be heard saying that she wanted to give a message to the government that "you are losing diamonds".

"How did it matter with the (deployment of) four persons with our son? Will your coffers be filled now? Fill your coffers," said Charan Kaur.

Four Punjab Police commandos were earlier deployed with Sidhu Moose Wala. But he was left with two commandos after the state police withdrew two of the four commandos from his security cover.

However, Sidhu Moose Wala neither took the remaining two commandos with him nor his bullet-proof vehicle on Sunday.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab police on Saturday on a temporary basis.

Charan Kaur called murders by the gangsters as an act of cowardice and asked them to stop killing people.

Killing people is not bravery, she said.

She further said the gangsters would not get anything by killing people. "Stop all this. Do not destroy Punjab," she said.

In the same video, the singer's father Balkaur Singh also questioned the state government over the alleged release of details pertaining to the withdrawal of security on social media.

"You did it but my home is destroyed," said Balkaur Singh while referring to the murder of his son

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)