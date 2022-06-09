Sidhu Moose Wala Case: Interpol Notice Against Gangster Goldy Brar

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, who has claimed responsibility for the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. The Punjab police had sought a red corner notice against Goldy Brar 10 days before the murder of Moose Wala, in connection with in two separate cases registered against him in Faridkot.

The cases were registered in November 2020 and February 2021, in which he had been accused of murder, attempt to murder and the Arms Act.

The Interpol notice aganst him says he is accused of "Murder, criminal conspiracy and supply of illegal firearms, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy supply of illegal firearms".

Sidhu Moose Wala, a 28-year-old singer-politician, was shot dead by some unidentified attackers in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29 -- a day after his security cover was cut down by the Punjab government.

Born in Punjab's Muktsar Sahib, Goldy Brar, 28, had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017 and is an active member of the gang of Lawrence Bishnoi, who has been named as a mastermind in the murder case.

Goldy Brar had claimed the responsibility for Moose Wala's murder, saying in a Facebook post that it was in retaliation to the murder of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera, which took place last year.

Earlier this week, the Punjab Police said it arrested eight persons in connection with the murder of Moose Wala.

On Wednesday, police named Lawrence Bishnoi -- who is in Delhi's Tihar jail -- as the mastermind in the case. Questioned several times earlier, Bishnoi had denied any connection with the murder and said his gang had planned and executed the crime.