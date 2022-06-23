Sidhu Moose Wala Case: 1 More Accused With Links To Gangster Arrested

Singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab on May 29

Punjab's Anti-Gangster Task Force on Thursday said they have arrested one more accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. The accused has close links with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. With this, the number of people arrested so far in the case has now reached 13.

"Today, we have arrested Baldev aka Nikku who accompanied 'Kekda' in conducting recce for the crime. So far, 13 people arrested. Lawrence Bishnoi has revealed that planning for the murder started last year," Anti-Gangster Task Force chief Pramod Ban told reporters.

"Baldev aka Nikku arrested today is a resident of Sirsa in Haryana. His work was to conduct recee, pass on information to the conspirators who were directly in touch with the shooters. He is named in many other previous cases," he added.

The Patiala House Court of Delhi on June 14 had allowed Punjab Police to arrest gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

The court also allowed Punjab Police transit application and directed Punjab Police to ensure that the medical examination of Lawrence Bishnoi to be conducted.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was curtailed by the Punjab police among 424 others.