Move Jailed Kerala Journalist To Delhi For Treatment: Supreme Court To UP

Jailed Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan should be shifted to AIIMS or any Delhi government hospital for treatment, the Supreme Court said today. After recovering, he can be sent back to the Mathura jail.

Seeking proper medical care for Siddique Kappan, the Editor's Guild had said his wife alleged while undergoing treatment at a Mathura hospital for Covid-19, he was kept tied to a bed and is neither able to take food nor access toilet.

Siddique Kappan was arrested while he was on way to Hathras to cover the situation following the alleged gang rape and death of the 20-year-old woman from Scheduled Castes, which triggered outrage across the country. He has been accused of sedition and charged under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA.