Congress Placates Cop In Siddaramaiah 'Slapgate' Row, He's Back On Duty

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seems to have seen off two crises in 48 hours.

Less than 24 hours after surviving a power grab by his deputy, DK Shivakumar, the Congress veteran was bailed out of a potential showdown with the state police force after a senior cop - whom he almost slapped during a party event in Belagavi in April - stood down his protest.

Additional Superintendent of Police Naryana Baramani reported for duty Wednesday after talks with the Chief Minister, Home Minister G Parameshwara, and high-ranking police officers.

"I expressed my feelings to my superiors... they spoke to me. So did the Chief Minister and Home Minister (G Parameshwara) ... after which I have decided to report to duty," he said.

After his meeting, Mr Parameshwara - to whose office the police report - promised a "good posting" for ASP Baramni and called his resignation letter a "spur of the moment reaction".

"The Chief Minister had no intention of insulting (the officer)," he said.

Sources said the Karnataka government had rushed to placate ASP Baramani after he sought VRS, or voluntary retirement, in a three-page letter that has been widely shared online, and in which he said "neither the Chief Minister nor any officer from his government or my department tried to console me".

The officer said he felt "deeply humiliated" and wrote, "For a moment, I wanted to confront the Chief Minister... but I refrained, understanding the public embarrassment it could cause. I chose silence."

"Relatives and former colleagues called to express outrage... I was so distressed... my wife and children broke down in tears... (but) despite everything I gathered the strength to return to duty."

"I have always carried out my duties with integrity and respect for the people and department. I have worn this uniform with the same emotional connection and pride as I would hold for my mother."

The Congress, sources said, was aware it does not need another face-off with the state police force; the two are already at odds over the suspension of a top cop in the RCB stampede case.

In his letter - written in Kannada - Mr Baramani spoke of being humiliated by Siddaramaiah's actions, and said the Chief Minister had "reduced morale of all government servants".

He also rubbished speculation he was looking for a big bang entry into politics.

Siddaramaiah's 'Nearly Slapgate'

Siddaramaiah's 'nearly slapgate' incident happened on April 28.

During a Congress protest rally in Belagavi the Chief Minister was shown black flags by opposition Bharatiya Janata Party workers, who had managed to sneak into the event.

A furious Siddaramaiah gestured in the direction of police personnel standing by one side and demanded to know how BJP workers had been allowed to enter. "Hey, come here... What are you guys doing?" he was heard saying in a widely-circulated video before the audio became unclear.

ASP Baramani approaches Siddaramaiah, who raises his hand, as if to strike the officer.

The incident was condemned by the BJP and its ally, the Janata Dal Secular, both of which said the Chief Minister's conduct was "a disgrace of the highest order" and "a display of contempt".

On June 14 ASP Baramani resigned but the state government sat on his letter till this week, when the senior cop forced action by writing an emotional three-page letter asking for VRS.