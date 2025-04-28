Video: Siddaramaiah's Slap Gesture At Cop After He Loses Cool On Stage

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah snapped at a police officer during a Congress rally today. The Chief Minister lost his cool and nearly slapped the Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) after he was shown black flags at the rally in Belagavi.

Standing on a stage, flanked by Congress leaders and workers, Siddaramaiah was seen calling the officer. The furious leader asked him how people were allowed to protest and wave black flags inside the rally venue. "Hey, come here, who's the SP? What are you guys doing?" the veteran Congress leader was heard saying before the audio became unclear.

He even raised his hand, which seemed like a slap gesture, at Dharwad Additional SP Narayana Baramani. The police officer was seen swiftly stepping back.

Siddaramaiah's action has drawn a lot of ire from his political opponents. "Power is not permanent," warned Janata Dal Secular or JDS, in a post on X.

"Raising your hand to hit the police officer does not bring any glory to your position or dignity. Your term of office is only 5 years. But a government officer serves till the age of 60. Power is not permanent for anyone. Correct your misconduct," read the post.

Karnataka BJP spokesperson Vijay Prasad said, "Your act of raising your hand against a police officer is a disgrace of the highest order. Your arrogance has crossed all imaginable limits. This is an unforgivable display of contempt for the very institutions you are sworn to uphold."

"You must immediately and unconditionally apologise to the officer you sought to humiliate. Your insatiable lust for power is corrupting your judgment and dragging your office into shameful depths. Such despicable behaviour is utterly unbecoming of any leader, let alone one occupying the highest seat of the state," she added.

Former Union Minister and BJP MLA Basanagouda R Patil termed Siddaramaiah's behaviour as "unexpected" and sought an "unconditional apology" for the "insensitive behaviour".

"The Chief Minister is demoralising not only the Police officers but also the entire Police Department. Such a mentality of harassing and manhandling Police Officers for lapses and loopholes deserves the harshest condemnation. I urge the Chief Minister to offer an unconditional apology for his insensitive behaviour," he posted on X.

This comes just a day after the BJP seized on the Chief Minister's "no need for war" with Pakistan comments.

Siddaramaiah clarified his stand after the Pakistani media picked up his comments, and said that he did not say "complete no to war", but meant there should be war only if it is inevitable.

His remark came in the wake of a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists. India has blamed Pakistan for the attack and taken several diplomatic measures against the country, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.