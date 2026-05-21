Siddaramaiah Or DK Shivakumar? Congress 'May' Finally Take Karnataka Call

The long running Siddaramaiah versus DK Shivkumar power tussle in Karnataka may see a climax soon. In fact, as soon as by the end of this month. Sources have told NDTV that the Congress high command is likely to convene a crucial meeting by May end where "all issues" related to the southern state will be discussed.

NDTV has learnt that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar may soon be called to Delhi for discussions. The simmering tensions between the two state leaders look set to come to a head once again as the state government completes three years in power.

Asked about a possible leadership change on Thursday, Shivakumar gave a cryptic "good time will come" reply.

The crisis had first erupted last November on the completion of two-and-a-half years of the Congress government. Shivakumar camp at that point had reminded the high command of the reported power sharing formula that was agreed upon in 2023 after the Congress' decisive victory in the state. The party high command had then managed to put off the crisis with a series of meetings with both the camps and the famous breakfast meetings between DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah to show unity.

Sources had then indicated that the Congress leadership will focus on the Karnataka crisis after the Kerala and Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

But the crisis showed signs of a renewed eruption last week around Shivakumar's birthday when his supporters put up "Next CM" posters at Congress offices and also brought cakes with the same message.

Clearly, the Congress cannot afford to delay the decision on the leadership question anymore. Siddaramaiah has been waiting for six months to reshuffle his Cabinet. But DK Shivakumar has managed to stall it till the chief minister question is settled. He wants the new Cabinet under his leadership.

As the state government has completed three years, DK Shivakumar now appears restless as he wants enough time as chief minister to prove himself ahead of the next elections due in 2028.

Elections to three Rajya Sabha seats from the state are also due in June next year. One of these is Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's seat in the Upper Hose. Beside Rajya Sabha, there is also elections for nine Legislative Council seats in the state that the high command has to decide.

But the biggest question before the high command is leadership change. Can it afford to replace Siddaramaiah? And will DK Shivakumar be ready to accept any further delay?

Sources have told NDTV that high command may not be inclined to replace Siddaramaiah with Shivakumar as yet. While age may work against the chief minister in the run up to the next elections, his image as a popular leader with support among the Dalits and backwards is hard to ignore.

Of the four Congress chief ministers currently, Siddaramaiah is the only one from the backward caste. Rest three - Revanth Reddy of Telangana, Sukhwinder Sukhu of Himachal Pradesh and VD Satheesan of Kerala - are all from upper caste.

In this context, sources say replacing Siddaramaiah may dent Rahul Gandhi's campaign for social justice.

Moreover, Karnataka home minister G Parmeshwara, who is a Dalit, has already thrown his hat in the chief ministerial race. Karnataka has till now not seen a Dalit chief minister.

The meetings slated for this month-end become crucial amid all these issues. Sources say that Kharge, Organisation Secretary KC Venugopal and Karnataka incharge Randeep Surjewala will first meet Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar to discuss the issues. The final decision rests on Rahul Gandhi who, sources say, can't delay the decision any longer.