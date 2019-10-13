'Had Time To Campaign For Trump But...': Siddaramaiah Hits Out At PM Modi

Siddaramaiah also said the Centre did not provide Karnataka sufficient help. (File)

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he had time to campaign for US President Donald Trump but not to visit flood-ravaged Karnataka.

Calling the BJP "fascist" and "dictatorial," the former Karnataka Chief Minister accused the state government of ''colluding'' with the Assembly Speaker in restricting the media from covering the proceedings of the House.

"This time it was unprecedented floods in the state along with drought in some parts. The central government gave aid only after 60 days, that too Rs 1,200 crore. I think Karnataka suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters in Chikkamagaluru, he said, "PM Modi did not visit Karnataka. Instead, he was was touring foreign countries and had gone to campaign for US President Donald Trump."

"Narendra Modi tweets as soon as there were floods in Bihar. In Karnataka, when there were about 90 deaths, he expressed no sympathy," he added.

"The PM claims to have a 56-inch chest. What is the use of having a big chest without a motherly heart inside it? Having a heart that cares for poor and farmers is very important," Siddaramaiah said.

The Congress leader also attacked Karnataka BJP MPs for failing to get proper relief for the state. He sought to know how people who protested against Udupi Chikmagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje elected her once again.

"Has she visited the flood affected regions of her constituency?" he asked.

Siddaramaiah also alleged that Karnataka Speaker and the state government colluded in restricting camerapersons, both electronic and print media, from covering the proceedings of the assembly session.

