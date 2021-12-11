Siblings Die Of Electrocution While Cleaning House Chimney In UP: Police

Two 20-year-old and 18-year-old siblings died while cleaning the chimney. (Representational)

Two young siblings died of electrocution after they came in contact with an overhead high tension wire under Titawi police station limits on Saturday, the police said today.

Pradeep (20) and his sister Pinky (18) were cleaning the chimney situated on the roof of their house with an iron rod when it accidentally collided with a high tension wire, leading to their death, said the police.

Enraged with the incident, members of a farmers' outfit held a dharna (demonstration) outside the victims' house in the Gujjarheda village against the electricity department.

Police rushed to the spot and held talks with the members.