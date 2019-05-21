Shri Sita Ram Temple In Ayodhya Hosts Iftar Meal In Its Premises

People cutting across religious lines sat together to relish the Iftar meal (Representational)

In the holy month of Ramzan, Shri Sita Ram temple in Ayodhya hosted an Iftar meal on Monday in its premises.

Setting an example of communal harmony, people cutting across religious lines, sat together to relish the Iftar meal in the premises of the temple.

The priest of the temple Yugal Kishor said, "This is the third time we have organised an Iftar party. I will continue to do the same in the future as well. We should celebrate every festival with great zeal."

Echoing similar sentiments, an attendee Mujammil Fiza said that he also celebrates Navratri with his Hindu friends every year. "People with an agenda do not want communities to come together and hold an event like this. In a country where people play politics in the name of religion, people like Yugal Kishor send out a message of love," he added.

During this holy month, the devout observe rigorous fasting for about 30 days and do not consume food or water from dawn to dusk. They eat Sehri (a pre-dawn meal) and break the day-long fast with Iftar in the evening. Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan. The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

