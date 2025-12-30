Avoid Visiting Banke Bihari Till January 5: Vrindavan Temple Management

Following advice from the Goswami (priest) community, the Shri Banke Bihari Ji Temple Management Committee has issued an appeal to devotees to avoid coming to the temple in Vrindavan between December 29 and January 5.

The committee, in a statement on Sunday, said there is a huge rush in and around the temple, which is causing many inconveniences. It appealed to the devotees to avoid visiting Vrindavan if possible between these dates.

Many couples, along with their families, visit Vrindavan, Mathura and other temples and ashrams in the Braj region to celebrate the year-end and arrival of the new year, and seek the blessings of Lord Krishna. As a result, crowds swell considerably during these days.

The committee said the narrow lanes of Vrindavan become so crowded that there is hardly any space to walk. One can imagine the immense pressure of the crowd on each devotee in the narrow Bihari Ji temple, given the large number of visitors, it added.

The statement further said there is a high possibility of an untoward incident occurring in such a situation.

The temple management issued an appeal to the devotees to avoid bringing young children, the elderly, women, people with disabilities and sick individuals. They advised that these individuals should visit the temple only after the crowds have thinned out.

It recommended people to postpone their trip to Vrindavan until at least January 5. After that, they should assess the crowd situation before planning their visit, it said.

The Mathura district administration has also imposed restrictions on the entry of outside vehicles in Vrindavan to reduce the crowd pressure on the roads and temples. Large vehicles are being diverted and barricades have been erected on all entry routes to the city, with all vehicles being directed to designated parking areas. PTI COR NAV KSS KSS

