Should We Have Enemies: Himachal Congress To BJP's 'Mitron Ki Sarkar' Jab

The BJP's allegation that the Congress government of Himachal Pradesh is "Mitron ki Sarkaar (A government of cohorts)" has drawn a sharp rejoinder from one of the people targetted. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's principal media advisor Naresh Chauhan has questioned what is wrong in helping friends who stand by you in times of crisis.

"The BJP is repeatedly talking about 'Mitron ki Sarkar'. Should enemies be given place in the government?" he has told journalists in Hamirpur.

The BJP jibe is directed at Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, who has given cabinet-rank posts to several allies who are not even MLAs.

Besides Mr Chauhan, the list includes Gokul Butail, Principal Adviser to the Chief Minster for IT and Innovation, Political Adviser Sunil Kumar Bittu, and Vice-Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh State Forest Department Development Kehar Singh Khasi.

Party insiders say Mr Chauhan is an old associate of Mr Sukhu, Gokul Butel has been a long-time Congressman and is considered close to Rahul Gandhi, while Mr Khasi is considered close to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Four MLAs have also been given cabinet rank by Mr Sukhu -- Nagrota MLA RS Bali, the chairman of HPTDC, Rampur MLA Nand Lal, Chairman of the 7th State Finance Commission, Fatehpur MLA Bhawani Singh Pathania, Vice-Chairman of the State Planning Commission and Chief Whip Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania.

The non-MLAs who have not been given cabinet rank but receive the facilities include Ram Subhag Singh (Mr Sukhu's chief advisor) and Anil Kapil (advisor, infrastructure).

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur claimed the state is under a Rs 80,000 crore debt.

"In this situation, is it good that a Chief Minister increases the financial burden by distributing Cabinet ranks among his friends? The mining policy in the state was amended so that Mr Sukhu's allies benefitted," he alleged.

Also, while the government took action against many stone crushers after the 2023 flash floods, but those owned by Congress leaders were left untouched, he alleged.

The BJP, he also said, has filed a petition against the appointments of six chief parliamentary secretaries.