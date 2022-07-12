'Shortcuts Lead To Short Circuits': PM's Dig At Opposition in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took a dig at the opposition parties and cautioned against "politics of shortcuts", saying it can "destroy" the nation. Speaking at a programme in opposition-ruled Jharkhand, he said, "Stay away from politics of shortcuts... it won't deliver new airport or new medical college," Then he added, "Short cut leads to short circuit".

"I had the opportunity to visit Deoghar to lay the foundation stone of an airport and today I have inaugurated it. Earlier, projects were announced, foundation stones were laid after two or three governments. Another two or three governments later, bricks were kept and projects saw light of the day after several governments" he said.

"Today we have brought a work culture, a political culture, and a governance model wherein we inaugurate everything that we lay the foundation stone of," he added.