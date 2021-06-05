Delhi Malls, Markets To Open On Odd-Even Basis, Metro At 50% Capacity

Giving impetus to the Delhi "unlocking" plan, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced that markets in the city will be allowed to open on an odd-even basis, much like the plan was harnessed to to beat air pollution in the national capital. The standalone shops, however, will be allowed to open daily.
The Delhi Metro too will begin its run again, but only at 50 per cent seating capacity.
Private offices, said the Chief Minister, can be opened with 50 per cent manpower, cautioning them to have staggered timings.
"As and when the situation keeps improving, more relaxations will be announced. This is what is being done currently," said Mr Kejriwal.
Last week work in manufacturing and construction units was allowed.
Delhi is among the states to have been the worst hit by the devastating second Covid wave in the past few months. Big and small medical facilities of Delhi began to give up as basic resources like oxygen, beds, drugs, and vaccine ran out.
Court cases were fought over supplies to the city and the centre and other state governments became involved over diversion of stocks meant for the national capital.
Highlights of Arvind Kejriwal's unlock announcements for Delhi:
- Malls and shopping centres will open on an odd-even basis - half shops one day, the other half the next day.
- Essential item shops and chemists can open on all days. The odd-even rule does not apply to them.
- All private offices can open at a limit of 50 per cent employees only. However, we urge all those who can work from home to continue to do so.
- For public sector offices, Category A employees can work on all days, but all categories under them can only work to 50 per cent capacity. This needs to be followed strictly.
- Delhi metro will also run at a 50% capacity.
- As and when the situation keeps improving, more relaxations will be announced. This is what is being done currently.
- As for the third wave, we are preparing well to ensure that we are not caught unawares if and when there is a third wave. We are also making provisions for children and are setting up a panel for it as well as a task force to track a possible third wave.
- We faced a severe shortage of oxygen and hence we in the Delhi government are increasing the oxygen infrastructure in the national capital. We are also procuring oxygen tankers since we did not have any of our own earlier. We are buying 25 such tankers.