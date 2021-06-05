Delhi Malls, Markets To Open On Odd-Even Basis, Metro At 50% Capacity

All private offices can open at a limit of 50 per cent employees only, Arvind Kejriwal announced

Giving impetus to the Delhi "unlocking" plan, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced that markets in the city will be allowed to open on an odd-even basis, much like the plan was harnessed to to beat air pollution in the national capital. The standalone shops, however, will be allowed to open daily.

The Delhi Metro too will begin its run again, but only at 50 per cent seating capacity.

Private offices, said the Chief Minister, can be opened with 50 per cent manpower, cautioning them to have staggered timings.

"As and when the situation keeps improving, more relaxations will be announced. This is what is being done currently," said Mr Kejriwal.

Last week work in manufacturing and construction units was allowed.

Delhi is among the states to have been the worst hit by the devastating second Covid wave in the past few months. Big and small medical facilities of Delhi began to give up as basic resources like oxygen, beds, drugs, and vaccine ran out.

Court cases were fought over supplies to the city and the centre and other state governments became involved over diversion of stocks meant for the national capital.

Highlights of Arvind Kejriwal's unlock announcements for Delhi: