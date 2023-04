Police have taken cognisance of the incident. (Representational)

Terrorists shot at and injured a shopkeeper in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday evening, officials said here.

The ultras opened fire on Aqib Ahmad Dar (31) at Marhama in Anantnag district at around 9 pm, they added.

Aqid Ahmad Dar was rushed to a hospital where his condition was stated to be stable.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)