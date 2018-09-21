3 Kidnapped Jammu And Kashmir Cops Killed By Terrorists: Updates

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists had put out warning videos last week

Three out of four police officers kidnapped by terrorists in Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir have been killed. The police managed to rescue one police officer with the help of villagers, the home ministry said.The terrorists barged into the houses of the policemen - three of them are Special Police Officers - in Kapran village and dragged them out, said the police.

Earlier this week, Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists had put out videos in which they had said policemen should resign or prepare to be killed. The home ministry expressed worry about repercussions as the videos floated around in several villages.

The home ministry officials are of the view that the kidnappings occurred as terrorists were under tremendous pressure due to the anti-terror operations by security forces.

