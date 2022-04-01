Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K's Shopian

The identity of the terrorist was being ascertained

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Turkwangam area of Shopian district in south Kashmir during the night following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

In the ensuing exchange of firing, a terrorist was killed, the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the terrorist killed in the encounter was being ascertained, the official added.

The operation is on, he said.