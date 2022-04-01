Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K's Shopian

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Turkwangam area of Shopian district in south Kashmir during the night following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated.
In the ensuing exchange of firing, a terrorist was killed, the official said.
The identity and group affiliation of the terrorist killed in the encounter was being ascertained, the official added.
The operation is on, he said.