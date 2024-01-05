Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists In J&K's Shopian

So far, there is no report of any loss of life on either side. (Representational)

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday, police said.

Acting on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the Chotigam area of the south Kashmir district, the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation there early in the morning, a police official said.

#Encounter has started at Chotigam area of #Shopian district. Shopian Police, Army & CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 4, 2024

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

So far, there is no report of any loss of life on either side, the official added.

