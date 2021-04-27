'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Hospitalised

Veteran sharpshooter Chandro Tomar has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus (File)

Veteran sharpshooter Chandro Tomar, famously known as "Shooter Dadi", has tested positive for coronavirus, her family said on Twitter adding that she has been hospitalised due to breathing trouble.

"Dadi Chandro Tomar is corona positive and admitted to hospital due to breathing problems. May God protect everyone - family," the tweet in Hindi read.

Twitter wished for a speedy recovery of the 89-year-old, believed to be the oldest woman sharpshooter in the world.

Actor Kangana Ranaut wished Ms Tomar a speedy recovery on Twitter.

"I wish dadi gets to come home soon after a speedy recovery," Ms Ranaut tweeted in Hindi.

Chandro Tomar started shooting when she was over 65 years old and had picked up a rifle by chance. She took part in several competitions with her sister Prakashi Tomar, also one of the oldest female shooters in the world. Their lives inspired a Bollywood movie "Saand ki Aankh" in 2019.

Chandro Tomar has won over 30 national championships and numerous other competitions. She is from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh.

Several sportspersons have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus that has been rampaging India in the second wave.

Cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan and Yusuf Pathan, ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, wrestler Vinesh Phogat and Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri are among the few who tested positive for coronavirus.

India reported over 3.23 lakh new Covid cases and 2,771 deaths in the last 24 hours. Several nations, including the US, have pledged help as the country grapples with severe shortage of oxygen supply and essential medicines.