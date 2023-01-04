'Shooter Dadi' Prakashi Tomar Joins Rahul Gandhi-Led Yatra In UP

"Rahul Gandhi ji's Bharat Jodo Yatra is welcomed in our Baghpat," Prakashi Tomar said.

One of the world's oldest sharpshooters, Prakashi Tomar, today welcomed Rahul Gandhi as the Bharat Jodo Yatra reached western Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district.

Also known as 'Shooter Dadi' (grandmother), Prakashi Tomar joined the foot march which entered Uttar Pradesh yesterday after a nine-day break.

"Rahul Gandhi ji's Bharat Jodo Yatra is welcomed in our Baghpat," Dadi Prakashi Tomar tweeted.

The Congress party tweeted, "Beating her age and proving her talent in the entire world, Baghpat's 'Shooter Dadi' today joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra. We salute your spirit."

Prakashi Tomar's sister-in-law Chandro Tomar died in April 2021 due to Covid at the age of 89.

Chandro Tomar started competitive shooting at the age of 65 and won over 30 national championships and other competitions.

Their lives inspired the 2019 Bollywood film 'Saand ki Aankh' in which actors Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar played the lead roles.

The Rahul Gandhi-led march resumed yesterday after a nine-day break in Delhi. The yatra resumed from Delhi's Kashmere Gate and Uttar Pradesh's Loni district yesterday.

It will cover parts of western Uttar Pradesh before entering Haryana, Punjab, and then ending the yatra, which started in Kanyakumari, in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Congress party had sent invites to Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party's Mayawati, but it's unlikely that both of them will join.