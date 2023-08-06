In UP Shocker, 2 Boys Forced To Drink Urine, Tortured With Chillies

The goons allegedly caught the boys and tied them up, accusing them of stealing money.

Two minor boys in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district were made to drink urine, green chillies rubbed in their anus, and forcibly given some unidentifiable injections on suspicion of theft. The victims are a 10 and a 15-year-old.

Horrifying videos of the sickening assault showed the boys made to eat green chillies, and gulp it down with urine filled in a bottle. A group of men could be heard abusing them and threatening to beat them up if they didn't go through with it.

Another disturbing video shows the boys lying face down on the ground with their hands tied behind their backs and trousers pulled down, while a man rubs and shoves green chillies in their anus. The boys, who were screaming in pain, are then also injected with a yellow coloured liquid.

This video, shot on August 4, is from Arshan Chicken Shop near Konkati Chauraha of Pathra Bazaar police station area of the district.

Police said they took immediate cognizance of the video "of objectionable act against two children" circulating on social media, and registered a case under relevant sections of the law. They have identified the people involved in the assault, and six of them have been detained, the district's Additional Superintendent of Police, Siddhartha, said.