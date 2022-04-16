'Shocked At PM's Silence': 13 Opposition Parties On Communal Tensions

The appeal obliquely accused the state of giving patronage to people who make hate speeches.

13 opposition parties today issued a joint appeal to maintain peace and harmony, and demanded stringent punishment for perpetrators of communal violence. Attacking the PM for his silence, the appeal said the signatories were "shocked" because PM Modi has "failed to speak against the words and actions of those who propagate bigotry and those who, by their words and actions, incite and provoke our society".

"This silence is an eloquent testimony to the fact that such private armed mobs enjoy the luxury of official patronage," it said.

The signatories include most major opposition parties including Congress, Trinamool, Nationalist Congress Party, CPI(M), DMK, RJD and others. Curiously, the Shiv Sena and Aam Aadmi Party are not on the list.

"We are extremely anguished at the manner in which issues related to food, dress, faith, festivals and language are being deliberately used by sections of the ruling establishment to polarise our society," it said.

The appeal comes amidst a rise in cases of communal clashes and heated altercations regarding matters of personal faith, clothing, food restrictions and imposition of a particular language.

"We reiterate our firm conviction that our country will prosper only if it respects, accommodates and celebrates its many diversities in full measure," it said.

The appeal obliquely accused the state of giving patronage to people who incite and indulge in hate speech. "We are extremely concerned with the growing incidents of hate speech in the country by people, who appear to have official patronage and against whom no meaningful and strong action is being taken," it said.

Condemning the "recent outburst" of communal violence across states, it said that reports indicate a "sinister pattern" in the area where such incidents have occurred.

Referring to the recent spate of hate speech and clashes during the Ramnavmi processions at various places, it said, "Incendiary hate speeches preceded the aggressive armed religious processions unleashing communal violence".

It also expressed concern regarding the misuse of social media and "audio-visual platforms" to spread hate and prejudice.

It calls for a collective resolve to work together to "strengthen the bonds of social harmony that have defined and enriched India for centuries".

"We appeal to all sections of the people to maintain peace and foil the sinister objective of those who wish to sharpen communal polarisation. We call upon all our party units across the country to independently and jointly work for maintaining peace and harmony," it concluded.