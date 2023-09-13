Shivraj Singh Chouhan To Inaugurate 108-Feet Tall Statue Of Adi Shankaracharya In Omkareshwar

The towering structure dedicated to the 8th century philosopher.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate a 108-foot-tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya in the temple town of Omkareshwar on September 18. Omkareshwar is famous for being home to one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, which are sacred shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva. The towering structure has been named "Ekatmata Ki Pratima" (statue of oneness).

According to a government release, ongoing efforts are focused on transforming Omkareshwar, situated approximately 80 kilometers from Indore, into a prominent hub for the Advaita Vedanta philosophy advocated by Adi Shankaracharya, with the aim of attracting global attention to this spiritual and philosophical tradition.

The construction of the statue on the Mandhata mountain in the temple town is part of the first phase of the development project, it said.

"Omkareshwar, a global hub for unity and spiritual enlightenment, will honour the teachings of Acharya Shankar with a majestic 108-foot statue, a museum delving into the depths of Advaita Vedanta, and a research institute for in-depth study and contemplation," said Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The 108-foot-tall multi-metal statue portrays Adi Shankaracharya as a 12-year-old boy.

Born in present-day Kerala, Adi Shankaracharya is believed to have reached Omkareshwar after becoming a 'sanyasi' (monk) at a very young age, where he met his guru Govind Bhagwadpad, stayed in the religious city for four years, and attained education.

According to his religious beliefs, he left Omkareshwar at the age of 12 and travelled across the country spreading the Advaita Vedanta philosophy and explaining its tenets to people.

The release said that along with the establishment of a museum named "Advaita Lok" in Omkareshwar and an international Vedanta institute, an "Advaita Forest" is also being developed across 36 hectares in the town.

(With inputs from PTI)