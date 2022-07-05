Watch: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan Takes Time Off From Election Campaign, Plays Badminton

The video has racked up more than 22,000 views and hundreds of likes.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan on Monday took a break from his election campaign and spent his free time playing badminton at Bhopal's Bhojpur Club. Taking to Twitter, Mr Chouhan shared a video of himself playing badminton in a white kurta-pyjama with the members of the Bhojpur club located in Arera Colony, Bhopal.

“Today, when I got some time off from the election campaign, I enjoyed badminton with the members of Bhojpur Club located in Arera Colony, Bhopal. Spending a few moments like this after a long time made me feel very happy and blissful. It felt like childhood had returned. Really enjoyed it,” read the caption of the post when translated into English.

Since being shared, the video has racked up more than 22,000 views and hundreds of likes.

This comes in the midst of a hectic campaign for the upcoming two-phase civic polls in Madhya Pradesh. The first phase of voting will take place on Wednesday, 6 July, and the second phase on 13 July.

The Madhya Pradesh CM conducted roadshows and addressed several public gatherings on Sunday. According to ANI, Mr Chouhan addressed a public gathering in Jabalpur, where he alleged that “terrorism” is at its peak in the country because of the Congress party. “Terrorism grows only because of the policy of appeasement. There is no place for any terrorist, goon and crook on the soil of Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

Further, Mr Chouhan stated that he will bring a “social revolution” to MP. He even claimed that children from middle and poor families, whose command over the English language was weak, were deprived of medical and engineering studies. “From now onwards, we will provide them with an option to study in Hindi, so that children can fulfil their dreams,” the Madhya Pradesh CM said.