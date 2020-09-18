Shivraj Singh Chauhan Transfers Crop Insurance Payments To Farmers' Accounts

Shivraj Singh Chauhan asked farmers for suggestions on Fasal Bima Yojna (File)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today transferred crop insurance (fasal bima) payments to the bank accounts of farmers.

The chief minister also interacted with several farmers via video conference in Ujjain.

"It was historic that a total amount of Rs 4,600 crore was transferred today to about 22 lakh farmers in the state," Mr Chouhan said.

He also asked farmers for their suggestions and experiences regarding the Fasal Bima Yojna.

On Thursday, Shivraj Singh Chouhan started Poshan Mahotsav via video conference from Bhopal. "On the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today we start Poshan Mahotsav," he had said.

