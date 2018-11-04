In Court, Shivraj Chouhan's Son Says Rahul Gandhi's Remark Was Deliberate

Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi said he named Kartikey Chouhan out of "confusion". (File)

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son Kartikey Chouhan submitted before a court in Bhopal on Saturday that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi deliberately linked him with the Panama Papers leak.

Mr Kartikey recorded his statement before Special Judge (for cases against MPs and MLAs) Suresh Singh in the defamation case filed by him against Mr Gandhi.

The court fixed December 17 as the date for submission of evidence in support of the complaint, Kartikey's lawyer Shrey Raj Saxena told PTI.

Mr Gandhi made the statement deliberately to defame Mr Kartikey and his father who is the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh since 2005, Mr Saxena quoted the chief minister's son as telling the court.

The Congress chief clarified later that he named Kartikey out of confusion, but did not tender an apology, the lawyer told the court.

At a Congress rally at Jhabua in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, the Gandhi scion had alleged that Kartikey's name figured in the Panama Papers leak, a global investigation into offshore money-laundering entities.

On October 30, Mr Kartikey filed a defamation case under sections 499 and 500 of the IPC, against Mr Gandhi.