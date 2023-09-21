Shivraj Singh Chouhan Unveils Adi Shankaracharya Statue In Madhya Pradesh

The statue is made of 88 per cent Copper, 4 per cent Zinc, and 8 per cent Tin.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, unveiled a 108-foot-tall statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya, along with saints, on the Mandhata hillock in Omkareshwar, Khargone district today.

The statue of 8th-century Vedic scholar and teacher, Adi Shankaracharya, will be known as the Statue of Oneness and will symbolize peace and unity. Mr Chouhan laid the foundation for Advait Lok, which will be constructed for Rs 2,200 crore.

Minister for Culture Usha Thakur, along with Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj, Paramatmanand, Swami Swaroopanand, and Swami Teerthanand Maharaj, and around 5,000 seers and saints from across the country joined Shivraj Singh Chouhan to unveil the statue.

Cultural dance troupes from various states welcomed everyone to the spiritual hub and presented Shaivite traditions.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya would convey a message of peace and unity to the world.

The 108-foot-tall statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya represents him as a child prodigy of 12 years. It stands on a 75-foot-tall pedestal and weighs around 100 tons.

The statue is installed on a 16-foot lotus made of stone and was carved under the guidance of sculptor Bhagwan Rampure and painter Vasudev Kamath. The statue was constructed from a total of 290 panels.

High-quality 250-ton stainless steel was used in the construction of the entire substructure.


