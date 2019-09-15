Shivraj Chouhan To Donate A Month's Salary For Mandsaur Flood Victims

The BJP leader also urged people to provide relief material for the victims.

Following floods in Mandsaur, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has decided to donate one month's salary to the flood-hit victims.

The BJP leader also urged people to provide relief material for the victims.

"In Mandsaur, the flood has created havoc. Lives of people have been disrupted. Some of them are also trapped. I will donate my one month salary to the flood-hit victims. I also urge the people to come forward and help their brothers and sisters in Madhya Pradesh by giving them food, clothes or money," he said today.

He also criticised the Kamal Nath-led government, saying it is not doing enough for the farmers.

"The farmers of the state have been devasted and ruined due to rains. Their crops such as Soyabean, Urad have been destroyed. The government did not fulfill its promise of loan waiving. Farmers also did not get seeds and soil at 0 per cent interest rate," he said.

"This government is not understanding the gravity of the situation. Farmers' crops have been collapsed and surveys have not yet started in several places. The administration needs to step up its relief work with full capacity and full force. Madhya Pradesh is my home and its citizens are my family members. It is my duty to fight for their rights," the leader added.

Several low-lying areas have been submerged in Mandsaur due to heavy rainfall in the area. The district has been witnessing incessant rains for the past three days while some people were evacuated yesterday. Water has also entered the Indira Gandhi District Hospital.

According to the meteorological department, there is "very low" chance of halt in rainfall during the next few days. The district has been put on flood "high alert".

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.