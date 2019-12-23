'Nationwide NRC Will Be Implemented But...': Shivraj Chouhan

PM Modi has come as God for migrants whose lives were not safe, Shivraj Chouhan said (File)

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to allay apprehensions on the National Register of Citizens, a senior BJP leader on Monday said a nationwide NRC will be implemented but only after "detailed discussions".

At a press conference in Jaipur, BJP national vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleged that the Congress was trying to create confusion among people over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC.

"Discussions about the NRC are going on and suggestions have been sought but confusion is being created. The NRC will also be implemented but after detailed discussions," he said.

On Sunday, PM Modi had said at a rally in Delhi, "Since my government first came to power in 2014, I want to tell 130 crore countrymen, there has never been a discussion on this NRC."

The Prime Minister had said that the exercise was done only in Assam due to a Supreme Court order.

Congratulating the Prime Minister on the passage of CAA in parliament, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister compared PM Modi to "God" for the persecuted migrants from Pakistan.

He said, "Modi has come as God for migrants whose lives were not safe, who lived in an environment of instability and who used to say that they will die but will not return to Pakistan. They have got a new lease of life."