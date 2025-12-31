'Shiva Lingam' Desecrated At Andhra Temple, Suspect Caught On Camera

A man was detained for desecrating the century-old 'Shiva Lingam' at the historic Draksharamam temple in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, on the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi day, had initially triggered widespread protests and concerns over communal harmony in the region. The police identified the suspect as Neelam Srinivas, a resident of Thotapeta village.

District SP Rahul Meena told NDTV that Srinivas was caught on CCTV camera footage near the Kapileswar Ghat, the site of the incident, around the time the vandalism occurred. Following a swift manhunt by four special police teams, the suspect was taken into custody for questioning.

Initial interrogation revealed a potential personal motive rather than an organised communal act. Reports suggest that Neelam Srinivas had a heated dispute with a local temple priest recently regarding the performance of certain rituals. It is alleged that the suspect, acting in a fit of rage or as an act of "revenge" against the temple administration following the disagreement, targeted the 'Lingam' located at the Sapta Godavari canal bank.

The state government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has maintained a firm stance, directing the police to ensure a transparent investigation regardless of the suspect's background or affiliations.

A new 'Shiva Lingam' was ceremoniously reinstalled shortly after the incident to pacify devotees and restore the sanctity of the ghat.

High-definition CCTV cameras and increased police patrolling have been permanently stationed at the Sapta Godavari riverfront.

Formal charges are expected to be filed once the preliminary questioning of the suspect is completed, officials said.