Video: Shinde Faction Workers Thrash BJP Leader In Maharashtra's Thane

Party workers from the Eknath Shide faction of the Shiv Sena, which is in power in Maharashtra with support from the BJP, today thrashed their majority partner's Thane office-bearer over a dispute regarding installing banners. The two sides threatened each other during the brawl, which left a BJP worker bloody. Both sides then went to the police. The BJP has alleged that the police aren't taking the matter seriously.

In security camera footage, a group of people could be seen trying to place a placard when suddenly a fight breaks out. One man can then be seen being beaten up by the group. A free-for-all later ensues, where several men can be seen hitting another man with wooden sticks while he stumbles to the ground.

On Thursday, there was a dispute between BJP's Prashant Jadhav and Shiv Sena's Shinde faction over the installation of banners at Parabwadi in Wagle Estate, Thane. When the police were informed, they warned both the groups and the situation calmed down. However, on Friday evening, 15 to 20 people reportedly attacked Prashant Jadhav, who has suffered a serious head injury during the assault.

The BJP has blamed the Shinde faction's local former Corporators Vikas Repale and Namrata Bhosale for the incident.

There has been tension between the two groups since, with the possibility of another clash.

BJP's Mahila Morcha has tweeted naming the those it blames, with, "dosti ko dosti..mar ko mar..lahu ko lahu se jawab (friendhsip to friendship...thrashing to thrashing...and blood for blood)."

BJP MLAs Niranjan Davkhare and Sanjay Kelkar met Wagle Estate division Assistant Commisioner of Police Gajanan Kabdule regarding the incident. The BJP has accused the police of not taking the matter seriously.

The police are reportedly being pressurised from both sides.