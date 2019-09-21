Shiv Sena Opposes Narayan Rane's Entry Into BJP

Narayan Rane, a former Shiv Sena leader who later joined the Congress.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane said on Saturday that the BJP was all set to admit him into the party in the past, but its ally Shiv Sena opposed it.

He was, nonetheless, about to join the BJP soon, he said.

Narayan Rane, a former Shiv Sena leader who later joined the Congress before starting his own outfit, was speaking at an interactive session at Pune International Literary Festival.

"Everything was decided, the cabinet position (which he was supposed to get) was also decided, but it (Shiv Sena) said if the BJP took me in, it will walk out of the government," Narayan Rane claimed.

"It seems they (Shiv Sena) are scared of me," he said, replying to a question whether the Sena was coming in the way of his entry into the BJP. Narayan Rane was elected to the Rajya Sabha with the BJP's support.

"BJP has invited me. I have accepted the proposal and I am joining it," he added.

After Bal Thackeray's death, the Shiv Sena's "tiger" has turned into a "sheep", and its leaders lack "ideological morality", Narayan Rane, who had a bitter falling-out with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in 2005, said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.