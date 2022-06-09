Shiv Sena MP To Meet Families Of Kashmiri Pandits Killed In Recent Attacks

Ms Chaturvedi is likely to meet two to three families including that of government employee Rahul Bhat.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday will visit Jammu and Kashmir to meet the families of Kashmiri Pandits who were recently killed by terrorists.

Ms Chaturvedi, who will be taking a message of solidarity from the leadership of her party, is likely to meet two to three families including that of government employee Rahul Bhat.

Earlier this month, the Shiv Sena MP had also written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking the security of the Kashmiri Pandits in the valley.

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had criticized the central government saying that it has failed to ensure the security of Kashmiri Pandits in the Kashmir Valley.

"We will do whatever it takes but we will not leave the Kashmiri Pandits in a lurch. They have been promised a safe return to the valley but all that they have faced is just violence," The Maharashtra CM told media persons.

"The situation in Kashmir is deeply concerning. It's unfortunate that the situation is repeating these times again. We expect GoI to take strong measures to ensure their protection," Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray said.

The Shiv Sena has also invoked Balasaheb Thackeray while speaking about the welfare of the Kashmiri Pandits.

A total of 13 civilians have been killed by terrorists in the last three months instilling fear among the locals, especially Kashmiri Pandits, who want to flee from the valley.

Last week, a detailed review of the security situation was carried out by Union Minister Amit Shah in the national capital. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the top security officials were also present.

