'Afraid' BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya, His Son 'Will Flee Country': Sena MP

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday claimed that BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya, “who committed a scam” under the pretext of saving the decommissioned aircraft carrier Vikrant, may escape from the country and hence, a lookout notice should be issued against them.

Talking to reporters here, Mr Raut also claimed that the father-son duo was outside Mumbai and Maharashtra and engaged in a "setting” to ensure they get anticipatory bail in the matter.

The Shiv Sena leader has been accusing Somaiyas of misappropriation of over Rs 57 crore collected in the name of saving the ship.

The Mumbai Police last week registered a case of cheating against the Somaiyas based on a complaint lodged by a former Army personnel. However, the BJP leader has denied the allegations.

Mr Raut said, “The biggest question is where are these two thugs...the masterminds of the mafias who collected money? Why has the BJP not made any official statement on this yet? Where have they been hidden? In which pradesh (region) are they?" "I am telling you they are outside Mumbai and Maharashtra. I am afraid they will flee the country till there is no 'setting' ensuring anticipatory bail for them – they are trying, but it's not happening. Hence, a lookout notice should be issued in their names,” the Shiv Sena's spokesperson demanded.

He alleged that fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi and Somaiya share old ties and wondered whether the BJP leader has fled to the businessman.

MrRaut alleged that a mafia gang is at present trying to prepare old-dated documents and “bogus evidence in favour of Somaiya through the Raj Bhavan” to prove there was no scam.

“I am warning the Raj Bhavan, it will lose its leftover prestige if it does something wrong. It should not get involved in the anti-national activity. They (the gang) are trying hard. The Mumbai police will soon nab the guilty from where they are,” he added.

Mr Raut also alleged that Somaiya and his son are trying to secure bail by “exerting pressure from Delhi”.

The Rajya Sabha member claimed that the scope of the “scam, cheating and misuse of funds” that took place in the name of saving the decommissioned aircraft carrier Vikrant was wider, and Somaiya, Neil and their “mafia gang” collected money from entire Maharashtra and outside the state.

Mr Raut also said the "conspiracy" to carry out an attack on NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence here on Friday was unfortunate and inhuman.

“The attackers and masterminds of the attack on the residence of a big leader like Pawar saheb should not be forgiven,” he added.

A group of MSRTC workers on Friday staged a sudden protest outside Mr Pawar's home, accusing him of not resolving several of their issues. The protesters were seen hurling footwear and stones towards the residence of Mr Pawar, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.

